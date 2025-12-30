SinyallerBölümler
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
682
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
491 (71.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
191 (28.01%)
En iyi işlem:
156.33 USD
En kötü işlem:
-41.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 670.54 USD (33 527 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-894.71 USD (23 062 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (21.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
475.82 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.14%
En son işlem:
9 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
145
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.33
Alış işlemleri:
377 (55.28%)
Satış işlemleri:
305 (44.72%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.87
Beklenen getiri:
1.14 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-333.37 USD (13)
Aylık büyüme:
8.96%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 USD
Maksimum:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.03% (2.57 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 53
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 23
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -159
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +156.33 USD
En kötü işlem: -42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -333.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
