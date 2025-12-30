SeñalesSecciones
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
683
Transacciones Rentables:
492 (72.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
191 (27.96%)
Mejor transacción:
156.33 USD
Peor transacción:
-41.73 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 670.99 USD (33 577 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-895.31 USD (23 062 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (21.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
475.82 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.55%
Último trade:
3 minutos
Trades a la semana:
142
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.33
Transacciones Largas:
377 (55.20%)
Transacciones Cortas:
306 (44.80%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.87
Beneficio Esperado:
1.14 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.40 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.69 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-333.37 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.05%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.14 USD
Máxima:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
De fondos:
0.06% (4.62 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 54
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 24
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -109
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +156.33 USD
Peor transacción: -42 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.35 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -333.37 USD

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Quantum Edge
30 USD al mes
10%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
6
95%
683
72%
100%
1.86
1.14
USD
4%
1:100
