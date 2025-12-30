SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum Edge
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
681
Profit Trades:
490 (71.95%)
Loss Trades:
191 (28.05%)
Best trade:
156.33 USD
Worst trade:
-41.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 670.07 USD (33 476 pips)
Gross Loss:
-894.71 USD (23 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (21.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
475.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.14%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
144
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
376 (55.21%)
Short Trades:
305 (44.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
3.41 USD
Average Loss:
-4.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.37 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
8.95%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.03% (2.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 52
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 23
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -210
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +156.33 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -333.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

No reviews
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantum Edge
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
6
95%
681
71%
100%
1.86
1.14
USD
4%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.