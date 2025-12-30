SegnaliSezioni
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
681
Profit Trade:
490 (71.95%)
Loss Trade:
191 (28.05%)
Best Trade:
156.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-41.73 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 670.07 USD (33 476 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-894.71 USD (23 062 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (21.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
475.82 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.14%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
144
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.33
Long Trade:
376 (55.21%)
Short Trade:
305 (44.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.87
Profitto previsto:
1.14 USD
Profitto medio:
3.41 USD
Perdita media:
-4.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-333.37 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
8.95%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (2.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 52
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 23
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -210
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +156.33 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -333.37 USD

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
