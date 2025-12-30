- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|158
|EURCAD!
|120
|EURGBP!
|119
|USDCAD!
|112
|EURCHF!
|71
|AUDUSD!
|52
|GBPUSD!
|49
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD!
|225
|EURCAD!
|53
|EURGBP!
|189
|USDCAD!
|191
|EURCHF!
|69
|AUDUSD!
|23
|GBPUSD!
|26
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD!
|5.3K
|EURCAD!
|834
|EURGBP!
|3.3K
|USDCAD!
|-987
|EURCHF!
|1.5K
|AUDUSD!
|-210
|GBPUSD!
|667
This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.
Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.
This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.
This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far
