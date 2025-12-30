シグナルセクション
Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
685
利益トレード:
493 (71.97%)
損失トレード:
192 (28.03%)
ベストトレード:
156.33 USD
最悪のトレード:
-41.73 USD
総利益:
1 671.93 USD (33 649 pips)
総損失:
-895.69 USD (23 080 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (21.35 USD)
最大連続利益:
475.82 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
0.55%
最近のトレード:
13 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
145
平均保有時間:
13 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.33
長いトレード:
379 (55.33%)
短いトレード:
306 (44.67%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.87
期待されたペイオフ:
1.13 USD
平均利益:
3.39 USD
平均損失:
-4.67 USD
最大連続の負け:
13 (-333.37 USD)
最大連続損失:
-333.37 USD (13)
月間成長:
9.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
95%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.14 USD
最大の:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.09% (6.50 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 122
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 54
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 54
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 24
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 888
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -109
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +156.33 USD
最悪のトレード: -42 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 13
最大連続利益: +21.35 USD
最大連続損失: -333.37 USD

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

レビューなし
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
