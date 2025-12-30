СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum Edge
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
681
Прибыльных трейдов:
490 (71.95%)
Убыточных трейдов:
191 (28.05%)
Лучший трейд:
156.33 USD
Худший трейд:
-41.73 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 670.07 USD (33 476 pips)
Общий убыток:
-894.71 USD (23 062 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (21.35 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
475.82 USD (13)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.14%
Последний трейд:
15 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
143
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.33
Длинных трейдов:
376 (55.21%)
Коротких трейдов:
305 (44.79%)
Профит фактор:
1.87
Мат. ожидание:
1.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.41 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.68 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-333.37 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
8.95%
Алготрейдинг:
95%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.14 USD
Максимальная:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
По эквити:
0.03% (2.57 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 52
GBPUSD! 49
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 23
GBPUSD! 26
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -210
GBPUSD! 667
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +156.33 USD
Худший трейд: -42 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 13
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +21.35 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -333.37 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
