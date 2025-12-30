信号部分
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
683
盈利交易:
492 (72.03%)
亏损交易:
191 (27.96%)
最好交易:
156.33 USD
最差交易:
-41.73 USD
毛利:
1 670.99 USD (33 577 pips)
毛利亏损:
-895.31 USD (23 062 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (21.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
475.82 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
0.55%
最近交易:
39 几分钟前
每周交易:
143
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
2.33
长期交易:
377 (55.20%)
短期交易:
306 (44.80%)
利润因子:
1.87
预期回报:
1.14 USD
平均利润:
3.40 USD
平均损失:
-4.69 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-333.37 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-333.37 USD (13)
每月增长:
9.05%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.14 USD
最大值:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
净值:
0.06% (4.62 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 54
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 24
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -109
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +156.33 USD
最差交易: -42 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 13
最大连续盈利: +21.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -333.37 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

没有评论
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Quantum Edge
每月30 USD
10%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
6
95%
683
72%
100%
1.86
1.14
USD
4%
1:100
