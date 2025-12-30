- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|158
|EURCAD!
|120
|EURGBP!
|119
|USDCAD!
|112
|EURCHF!
|71
|AUDUSD!
|54
|GBPUSD!
|49
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD!
|225
|EURCAD!
|53
|EURGBP!
|189
|USDCAD!
|191
|EURCHF!
|69
|AUDUSD!
|24
|GBPUSD!
|26
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD!
|5.3K
|EURCAD!
|834
|EURGBP!
|3.3K
|USDCAD!
|-987
|EURCHF!
|1.5K
|AUDUSD!
|-109
|GBPUSD!
|667
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.
Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.
This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.
This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far
