Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 12%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
854
이익 거래:
611 (71.54%)
손실 거래:
243 (28.45%)
최고의 거래:
156.33 USD
최악의 거래:
-41.73 USD
총 수익:
2 014.02 USD (41 379 pips)
총 손실:
-1 071.98 USD (27 350 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (21.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
475.82 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
98.79%
최대 입금량:
6.38%
최근 거래:
48 분 전
주별 거래 수:
180
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
2.82
롱(주식매수):
468 (54.80%)
숏(주식차입매도):
386 (45.20%)
수익 요인:
1.88
기대수익:
1.10 USD
평균 이익:
3.30 USD
평균 손실:
-4.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-333.37 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-333.37 USD (13)
월별 성장률:
10.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
93%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.14 USD
최대한의:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
자본금별:
3.89% (288.19 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD! 199
EURGBP! 142
EURCAD! 137
USDCAD! 127
AUDUSD! 92
EURCHF! 84
GBPUSD! 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD! 296
EURGBP! 209
EURCAD! 59
USDCAD! 201
AUDUSD! 54
EURCHF! 88
GBPUSD! 37
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD! 6.1K
EURGBP! 3.1K
EURCAD! 1.5K
USDCAD! -311
AUDUSD! 1.2K
EURCHF! 1.8K
GBPUSD! 608
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +156.33 USD
최악의 거래: -42 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 13
연속 최대 이익: +21.35 USD
연속 최대 손실: -333.37 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
