- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|199
|EURGBP!
|142
|EURCAD!
|137
|USDCAD!
|127
|AUDUSD!
|92
|EURCHF!
|84
|GBPUSD!
|73
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD!
|296
|EURGBP!
|209
|EURCAD!
|59
|USDCAD!
|201
|AUDUSD!
|54
|EURCHF!
|88
|GBPUSD!
|37
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD!
|6.1K
|EURGBP!
|3.1K
|EURCAD!
|1.5K
|USDCAD!
|-311
|AUDUSD!
|1.2K
|EURCHF!
|1.8K
|GBPUSD!
|608
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.
Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.
This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.
This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far
USD
USD
USD