Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
685
Negociações com lucro:
493 (71.97%)
Negociações com perda:
192 (28.03%)
Melhor negociação:
156.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-41.73 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 671.93 USD (33 649 pips)
Perda bruta:
-895.69 USD (23 080 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (21.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
475.82 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.55%
Último negócio:
1 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
145
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.33
Negociações longas:
379 (55.33%)
Negociações curtas:
306 (44.67%)
Fator de lucro:
1.87
Valor esperado:
1.13 USD
Lucro médio:
3.39 USD
Perda média:
-4.67 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-333.37 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
9.05%
Algotrading:
95%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.14 USD
Máximo:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.09% (6.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 122
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 54
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 54
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 24
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 888
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -109
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +156.33 USD
Pior negociação: -42 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -333.37 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

Sem comentários
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
