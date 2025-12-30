- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|158
|EURCAD!
|122
|EURGBP!
|119
|USDCAD!
|112
|EURCHF!
|71
|AUDUSD!
|54
|GBPUSD!
|49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD!
|225
|EURCAD!
|54
|EURGBP!
|189
|USDCAD!
|191
|EURCHF!
|69
|AUDUSD!
|24
|GBPUSD!
|26
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD!
|5.3K
|EURCAD!
|888
|EURGBP!
|3.3K
|USDCAD!
|-987
|EURCHF!
|1.5K
|AUDUSD!
|-109
|GBPUSD!
|667
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.
Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.
Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.
This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.
This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far
USD
USD
USD