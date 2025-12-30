SignaleKategorien
Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
685
Gewinntrades:
493 (71.97%)
Verlusttrades:
192 (28.03%)
Bester Trade:
156.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-41.73 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 671.93 USD (33 649 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-895.69 USD (23 080 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (21.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
475.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.55%
Letzter Trade:
28 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
145
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.33
Long-Positionen:
379 (55.33%)
Short-Positionen:
306 (44.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-333.37 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.05%
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.14 USD
Maximaler:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
Kapital:
0.09% (6.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 122
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 54
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 54
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 24
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 888
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -109
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +156.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -333.37 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
