Imtiaz Mohammed Alli

Quantum Edge

Imtiaz Mohammed Alli
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 10%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
681
Bénéfice trades:
490 (71.95%)
Perte trades:
191 (28.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
156.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 670.07 USD (33 476 pips)
Perte brute:
-894.71 USD (23 062 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (21.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
475.82 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.14%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
144
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.33
Longs trades:
376 (55.21%)
Courts trades:
305 (44.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.87
Rendement attendu:
1.14 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-333.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-333.37 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.95%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
333.47 USD (3.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.77% (342.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.03% (2.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD! 158
EURCAD! 120
EURGBP! 119
USDCAD! 112
EURCHF! 71
AUDUSD! 52
GBPUSD! 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD! 225
EURCAD! 53
EURGBP! 189
USDCAD! 191
EURCHF! 69
AUDUSD! 23
GBPUSD! 26
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD! 5.3K
EURCAD! 834
EURGBP! 3.3K
USDCAD! -987
EURCHF! 1.5K
AUDUSD! -210
GBPUSD! 667
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +156.33 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -333.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This signal is built around precision market structure analysis and momentum confirmation to identify high-probability trade opportunities. It focuses on capturing directional moves during optimal market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

Trades are executed only when multiple technical factors align, ensuring quality over quantity. The strategy adapts to changing market behavior by filtering out low-volatility and indecisive conditions, allowing it to remain effective across varying market phases.

Each entry is calculated with defined risk parameters, disciplined stop-loss placement, and realistic profit targets designed to preserve capital and compound gains over time. The system prioritizes consistency, controlled exposure, and long-term performance rather than overtrading.

This signal is best suited for traders who value structure, patience, and statistically grounded decision-making rather than emotional or reactive trading.

2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 20:32 2025.12.30 20:32:58  

This account was opened on 25 November 2025 and traded about 1500 trades so far

2025.12.30 19:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 19:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Quantum Edge
30 USD par mois
10%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
6
95%
681
71%
100%
1.86
1.14
USD
4%
1:100
Copier

