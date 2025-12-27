SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (63.63%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (36.36%)
En iyi işlem:
32.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (36.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
36.12 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
1.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
33 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
43.55
Alış işlemleri:
11 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.93
Beklenen getiri:
11.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
20.11 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3.00 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.50%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.00 USD
Maksimum:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +32.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +36.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


İnceleme yok
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
