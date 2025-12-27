SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 comentarios
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
11
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (63.63%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (36.36%)
Mejor transacción:
32.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
2 (36.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
36.12 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.01
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
33 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
43.55
Transacciones Largas:
11 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
13.93
Beneficio Esperado:
11.88 USD
Beneficio medio:
20.11 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.53 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3.00 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.50%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.00 USD
Máxima:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +32.80 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +36.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


No hay comentarios
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada