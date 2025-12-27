- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|2.93 × 67
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.43 × 428
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.
The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.
Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.
This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.
Broker Recommendation
For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.
Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.