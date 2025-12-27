СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 отзывов
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
32.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-3.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
2 (36.12 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
36.12 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.01
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
33 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
43.55
Длинных трейдов:
11 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
13.93
Мат. ожидание:
11.88 USD
Средняя прибыль:
20.11 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.53 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3.00 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
4.50%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.00 USD
Максимальная:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +32.80 USD
Худший трейд: -3 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +36.12 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


Нет отзывов
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
