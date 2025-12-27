시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 5%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
8 (61.53%)
손실 거래:
5 (38.46%)
최고의 거래:
32.80 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.60 USD
총 수익:
163.99 USD (6 989 pips)
총 손실:
-13.70 USD (572 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (36.12 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
36.12 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.96
거래 활동:
1.08%
최대 입금량:
1.03%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
42 분
회복 요인:
41.75
롱(주식매수):
13 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
11.97
기대수익:
11.56 USD
평균 이익:
20.50 USD
평균 손실:
-2.74 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-3.60 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.60 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.00 USD
최대한의:
3.60 USD (0.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.10% (2.64 USD)
자본금별:
1.95% (103.92 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +32.80 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +36.12 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.60 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MonetaMarkets-Live 6"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
