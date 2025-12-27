SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 Bewertungen
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
11
Gewinntrades:
7 (63.63%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (36.36%)
Bester Trade:
32.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (36.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
36.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
33 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
43.55
Long-Positionen:
11 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
13.93
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.00 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.50%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.00 USD
Maximaler:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -3 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +36.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen