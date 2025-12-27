- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|2.93 × 67
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.43 × 428
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.
The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.
Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.
This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.
Broker Recommendation
For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.
Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.