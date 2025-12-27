SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trader Conservative
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 comentários
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
7 (63.63%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (36.36%)
Melhor negociação:
32.80 USD
Pior negociação:
-3.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
2 (36.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
36.12 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.01
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
33 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
43.55
Negociações longas:
11 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
13.93
Valor esperado:
11.88 USD
Lucro médio:
20.11 USD
Perda média:
-2.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3.00 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
4.50%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.00 USD
Máximo:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +32.80 USD
Pior negociação: -3 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +36.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


Sem comentários
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar