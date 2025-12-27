- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|2.93 × 67
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.43 × 428
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.
The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.
Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.
This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.
Broker Recommendation
For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.
Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.