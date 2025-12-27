- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MonetaMarkets-Live 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|2.93 × 67
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.43 × 428
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.
The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.
Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.
This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.
Broker Recommendation
For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.
Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month's signal subscription refunded.