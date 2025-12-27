シグナルセクション
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

レビュー0件
4週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
11
利益トレード:
7 (63.63%)
損失トレード:
4 (36.36%)
ベストトレード:
32.80 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3.00 USD
総利益:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
総損失:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
2 (36.12 USD)
最大連続利益:
36.12 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
1.01
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
33 分
リカバリーファクター:
43.55
長いトレード:
11 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
13.93
期待されたペイオフ:
11.88 USD
平均利益:
20.11 USD
平均損失:
-2.53 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-3.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3.00 USD (1)
月間成長:
4.50%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.00 USD
最大の:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +32.80 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +36.12 USD
最大連続損失: -3.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MonetaMarkets-Live 6"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


レビューなし
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
