- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
11
盈利交易:
7 (63.63%)
亏损交易:
4 (36.36%)
最好交易:
32.80 USD
最差交易:
-3.00 USD
毛利:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (36.12 USD)
最大连续盈利:
36.12 USD (2)
夏普比率:
1.01
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
33 分钟
采收率:
43.55
长期交易:
11 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
13.93
预期回报:
11.88 USD
平均利润:
20.11 USD
平均损失:
-2.53 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-3.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3.00 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.50%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.00 USD
最大值:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +32.80 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +36.12 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.00 USD
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.
The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.
Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.
This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.
Broker Recommendation
For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.
Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.
没有评论