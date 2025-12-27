SignalsSections
Nick Coyle

Gold Trader Conservative

Nick Coyle
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
7 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Best trade:
32.80 USD
Worst trade:
-3.00 USD
Gross Profit:
140.74 USD (6 214 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.10 USD (452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (36.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
43.55
Long Trades:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.93
Expected Payoff:
11.88 USD
Average Profit:
20.11 USD
Average Loss:
-2.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.00 USD
Maximal:
3.00 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
2.93 × 67
Weltrade-Live
4.43 × 428
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
7.45 × 117
This signal runs a conservative Gold (XAUUSD) trading bot designed with strict risk controls and capital preservation as the primary objective.

The strategy operates with a maximum total account risk of approximately 6%, using selective entries, predefined stop losses, and controlled exposure.

Trades are taken only when conditions align, prioritising stability and longevity over high-frequency or high-risk trading.

This signal is suitable for traders seeking a lower-risk, systematic approach to Gold, with disciplined execution and transparent risk management.

Broker Recommendation

For optimal execution and spreads, we recommend Moneta Markets.

Sign up as part of our team and receive your first month’s signal subscription refunded.

👉 https://mmsa.ltd/qYr2U3


No reviews
2025.12.27 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 06:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
