Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 52%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
88
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
56 (63.63%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
32 (36.36%)
En iyi işlem:
20.39 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.25 USD
Brüt kâr:
185.17 USD (302 803 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-154.23 USD (224 620 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (17.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
54.30 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.17%
En son işlem:
8 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.45
Alış işlemleri:
69 (78.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (21.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.20
Beklenen getiri:
0.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-45.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-45.37 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
51.57%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
23.12 USD
Maksimum:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 16
USDJPY 13
GBPUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
EURUSD 10
XAUUSD 7
USDCAD 7
USDCHF 6
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 25
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD -10
AUDUSD -2
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD -14
USDCAD 0
USDCHF 3
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 3.9K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -908
AUDUSD -99
EURUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD -1.4K
USDCAD 140
USDCHF 289
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD 243
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +20.39 USD
En kötü işlem: -29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -45.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.