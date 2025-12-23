SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / G3nius Trading
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 comentarios
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -10%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
120
Transacciones Rentables:
66 (55.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
54 (45.00%)
Mejor transacción:
20.39 USD
Peor transacción:
-29.25 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
200.91 USD (304 669 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-206.93 USD (230 661 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (19.95 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
54.30 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
69.27%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.54%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
18
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.09
Transacciones Largas:
96 (80.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
24 (20.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.97
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.04 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-20.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.37 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-21.55%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
23.12 USD
Máxima:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
De fondos:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURGBP 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD -5
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD 1
EURGBP 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 319
AUDUSD -440
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD 107
EURGBP -14
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +20.39 USD
Peor transacción: -29 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.95 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.99 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.59 × 101
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.76 × 120
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.90 × 31
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
G3nius Trading
30 USD al mes
-10%
0
0
USD
54
USD
6
99%
120
55%
69%
0.97
-0.05
USD
65%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.