Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
115
盈利交易:
63 (54.78%)
亏损交易:
52 (45.22%)
最好交易:
20.39 USD
最差交易:
-29.25 USD
毛利:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
毛利亏损:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (19.95 USD)
最大连续盈利:
54.30 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.03
交易活动:
68.21%
最大入金加载:
13.54%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
-0.09
长期交易:
92 (80.00%)
短期交易:
23 (20.00%)
利润因子:
0.97
预期回报:
-0.05 USD
平均利润:
3.13 USD
平均损失:
-3.91 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-20.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-45.37 USD (6)
每月增长:
-20.06%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
23.12 USD
最大值:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
净值:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
最好交易: +20.39 USD
最差交易: -29 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +19.95 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.99 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


没有评论
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
