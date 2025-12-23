SegnaliSezioni
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
86
Profit Trade:
54 (62.79%)
Loss Trade:
32 (37.21%)
Best Trade:
20.39 USD
Worst Trade:
-29.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
180.87 USD (302 324 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-154.23 USD (224 620 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (54.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.30 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.17%
Ultimo trade:
44 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.38
Long Trade:
69 (80.23%)
Short Trade:
17 (19.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.31 USD
Profitto medio:
3.35 USD
Perdita media:
-4.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-45.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.37 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
44.40%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.12 USD
Massimale:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 16
USDJPY 13
GBPUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
EURUSD 10
XAUUSD 7
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 5
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 25
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD -10
AUDUSD -2
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD -14
USDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 3.9K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -908
AUDUSD -99
EURUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD -1.4K
USDCAD -160
USDCHF 110
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD 243
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.39 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copia

