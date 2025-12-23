シグナルセクション
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
レビュー0件
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
115
利益トレード:
63 (54.78%)
損失トレード:
52 (45.22%)
ベストトレード:
20.39 USD
最悪のトレード:
-29.25 USD
総利益:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
総損失:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (19.95 USD)
最大連続利益:
54.30 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
68.21%
最大入金額:
13.54%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
14 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.09
長いトレード:
92 (80.00%)
短いトレード:
23 (20.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.97
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.05 USD
平均利益:
3.13 USD
平均損失:
-3.91 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-20.99 USD)
最大連続損失:
-45.37 USD (6)
月間成長:
-20.06%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
23.12 USD
最大の:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +20.39 USD
最悪のトレード: -29 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +19.95 USD
最大連続損失: -20.99 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


レビューなし
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
