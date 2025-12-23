SignaleKategorien
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
115
Gewinntrades:
63 (54.78%)
Verlusttrades:
52 (45.22%)
Bester Trade:
20.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-29.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (19.95 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
54.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
68.21%
Max deposit load:
13.54%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.09
Long-Positionen:
92 (80.00%)
Short-Positionen:
23 (20.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.91 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-20.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-45.37 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-20.06%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
23.12 USD
Maximaler:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
Kapital:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.95 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
G3nius Trading
30 USD pro Monat
-11%
0
0
USD
54
USD
6
99%
115
54%
68%
0.96
-0.05
USD
65%
1:500
