Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -14%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
116
이익 거래:
63 (54.31%)
손실 거래:
53 (45.69%)
최고의 거래:
20.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-29.25 USD
총 수익:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
총 손실:
-205.60 USD (230 566 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (19.95 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
54.30 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
68.21%
최대 입금량:
13.54%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
14 시간
회복 요인:
-0.12
롱(주식매수):
93 (80.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
23 (19.83%)
수익 요인:
0.96
기대수익:
-0.07 USD
평균 이익:
3.13 USD
평균 손실:
-3.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-20.99 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-45.37 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-21.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
23.12 USD
최대한의:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
자본금별:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
AUDUSD 17
USDJPY 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
AUDUSD -5
USDJPY 0
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
AUDUSD -440
USDJPY 136
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +20.39 USD
최악의 거래: -29 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +19.95 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.99 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
