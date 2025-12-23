SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / G3nius Trading
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
63 (54.78%)
Loss Trades:
52 (45.22%)
Best trade:
20.39 USD
Worst trade:
-29.25 USD
Gross Profit:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
68.21%
Max deposit load:
13.54%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
92 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
3.13 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-20.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-20.06%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.12 USD
Maximal:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
By Equity:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.39 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


No reviews
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
G3nius Trading
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
54
USD
6
99%
115
54%
68%
0.96
-0.05
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.