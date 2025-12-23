SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / G3nius Trading
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
86
Bénéfice trades:
54 (62.79%)
Perte trades:
32 (37.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
20.39 USD
Pire transaction:
-29.25 USD
Bénéfice brut:
180.87 USD (302 324 pips)
Perte brute:
-154.23 USD (224 620 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (54.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
54.30 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.17%
Dernier trade:
53 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.38
Longs trades:
69 (80.23%)
Courts trades:
17 (19.77%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
0.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-45.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-45.37 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
44.40%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
23.12 USD
Maximal:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 16
USDJPY 13
GBPUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
EURUSD 10
XAUUSD 7
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 5
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 25
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD -10
AUDUSD -2
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD -14
USDCAD -2
USDCHF 1
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 3.9K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -908
AUDUSD -99
EURUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD -1.4K
USDCAD -160
USDCHF 110
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD 243
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20.39 USD
Pire transaction: -29 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +54.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -45.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Aucun avis
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copier

