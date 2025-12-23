SinaisSeções
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 comentários
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
115
Negociações com lucro:
63 (54.78%)
Negociações com perda:
52 (45.22%)
Melhor negociação:
20.39 USD
Pior negociação:
-29.25 USD
Lucro bruto:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
Perda bruta:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (19.95 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
54.30 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
68.21%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.54%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
14 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.09
Negociações longas:
92 (80.00%)
Negociações curtas:
23 (20.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.97
Valor esperado:
-0.05 USD
Lucro médio:
3.13 USD
Perda média:
-3.91 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-20.99 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-45.37 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-20.06%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
23.12 USD
Máximo:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20.39 USD
Pior negociação: -29 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.95 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.99 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
G3nius Trading
30 USD por mês
-11%
0
0
USD
54
USD
6
99%
115
54%
68%
0.96
-0.05
USD
65%
1:500
