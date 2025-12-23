СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / G3nius Trading
Omri Gaon

G3nius Trading

Omri Gaon
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -11%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
115
Прибыльных трейдов:
63 (54.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
52 (45.22%)
Лучший трейд:
20.39 USD
Худший трейд:
-29.25 USD
Общая прибыль:
197.18 USD (304 254 pips)
Общий убыток:
-203.50 USD (230 362 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (19.95 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
54.30 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
68.21%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.54%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
14 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.09
Длинных трейдов:
92 (80.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
23 (20.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.97
Мат. ожидание:
-0.05 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.13 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.91 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-20.99 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-45.37 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-20.06%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
23.12 USD
Максимальная:
69.40 USD (65.30%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
65.30% (69.40 USD)
По эквити:
8.49% (5.54 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 21
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
EURUSD 13
USDCAD 8
USDCHF 8
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 4
NZDUSD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 16
GBPUSD -22
USDJPY 0
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 12
USDCAD 2
USDCHF -2
XAUUSD -14
BTCUSD 6
NZDUSD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 136
AUDUSD -236
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD 371
USDCHF -92
XAUUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD 74K
NZDUSD -44
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +20.39 USD
Худший трейд: -29 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +19.95 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.99 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.07 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.91 × 602
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.23 × 201
Coinexx-Live
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.63 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.79 × 114
EagleFX-Live
2.44 × 9
Exness-Real9
2.47 × 163
Varchev-Real
2.97 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
3.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
3.01 × 101
Axi-US09-Live
3.33 × 3
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
3.43 × 154
Exness-Real16
4.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FxPro.com-Real05
8.55 × 11
FXGlobe-Real
12.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-5
15.93 × 387
SimpleFX-LiveUK
20.50 × 2
Here is a professional description for your Forex signals service, tailored to your specifications.

Provider Description

Unlock the potential of the global currency markets with our premium Forex trading signals. Our strategy is powered by a proprietary special algorithm, originally designed by elite traders and rigorously perfected over time to identify high-probability setups. We focus exclusively on the top 10 most traded currency pairs, ensuring high liquidity and reliable execution for every signal we issue. By combining institutional-grade logic with advanced algorithmic analysis, we cut through the market noise to deliver clear, actionable insights. Our system monitors the markets 24/7, allowing you to benefit from opportunities in major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD without being glued to the charts. We prioritize consistency and precision, helping you navigate the volatility of the Forex landscape with confidence. Join us to elevate your trading journey with signals built on genuine expertise and technological innovation.

General Risk Disclaimer Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 06:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 09:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
G3nius Trading
30 USD в месяц
-11%
0
0
USD
54
USD
6
99%
115
54%
68%
0.96
-0.05
USD
65%
1:500
