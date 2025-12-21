SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / BluePip
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
13.80 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-54.18 GBP
Brüt kâr:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.61%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.57
Alış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.60
Beklenen getiri:
-4.73 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
10.60 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-35.38 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.51%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.53 GBP
Maksimum:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.80 GBP
En kötü işlem: -54 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.57 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -54.18 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BluePip
Ayda 30 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
457
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
14%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.