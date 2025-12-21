- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
13.80 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-54.18 GBP
Brüt kâr:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.61%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.57
Alış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.60
Beklenen getiri:
-4.73 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
10.60 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-35.38 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.51%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.53 GBP
Maksimum:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.80 GBP
En kötü işlem: -54 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.57 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -54.18 GBP
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
İnceleme yok
