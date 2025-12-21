- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
6 (66.66%)
損失トレード:
3 (33.33%)
ベストトレード:
13.80 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-54.18 GBP
総利益:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
総損失:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (30.57 GBP)
最大連続利益:
30.57 GBP (3)
シャープレシオ:
-0.16
取引アクティビティ:
5.04%
最大入金額:
10.61%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.57
長いトレード:
2 (22.22%)
短いトレード:
7 (77.78%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.60
期待されたペイオフ:
-4.73 GBP
平均利益:
10.60 GBP
平均損失:
-35.38 GBP
最大連続の負け:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-54.18 GBP (1)
月間成長:
-8.51%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
42.53 GBP
最大の:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
エクイティによる:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|37.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
レビューなし
