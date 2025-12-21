シグナルセクション
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
レビュー0件
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
6 (66.66%)
損失トレード:
3 (33.33%)
ベストトレード:
13.80 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-54.18 GBP
総利益:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
総損失:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (30.57 GBP)
最大連続利益:
30.57 GBP (3)
シャープレシオ:
-0.16
取引アクティビティ:
5.04%
最大入金額:
10.61%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.57
長いトレード:
2 (22.22%)
短いトレード:
7 (77.78%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.60
期待されたペイオフ:
-4.73 GBP
平均利益:
10.60 GBP
平均損失:
-35.38 GBP
最大連続の負け:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-54.18 GBP (1)
月間成長:
-8.51%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
42.53 GBP
最大の:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
エクイティによる:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +13.80 GBP
最悪のトレード: -54 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +30.57 GBP
最大連続損失: -54.18 GBP

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


レビューなし
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
