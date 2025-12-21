SignaleKategorien
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
6 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
13.80 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-54.18 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.57
Long-Positionen:
2 (22.22%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (77.78%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-4.73 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.60 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-35.38 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.51%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
42.53 GBP
Maximaler:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Kapital:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.80 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -54 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.57 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -54.18 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
