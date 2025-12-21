- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
6 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
13.80 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-54.18 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.57
Long-Positionen:
2 (22.22%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (77.78%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-4.73 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.60 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-35.38 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.51%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
42.53 GBP
Maximaler:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Kapital:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.80 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -54 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.57 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -54.18 GBP
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|37.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
457
GBP
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
GBP
14%
1:500