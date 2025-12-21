SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BluePip
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
13.80 GBP
Worst trade:
-54.18 GBP
Gross Profit:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-4.73 GBP
Average Profit:
10.60 GBP
Average Loss:
-35.38 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.53 GBP
Maximal:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
By Equity:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.80 GBP
Worst trade: -54 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.57 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.18 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


No reviews
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
