- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
13.80 GBP
Worst trade:
-54.18 GBP
Gross Profit:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.57 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-4.73 GBP
Average Profit:
10.60 GBP
Average Loss:
-35.38 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.53 GBP
Maximal:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
By Equity:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.80 GBP
Worst trade: -54 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.57 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.18 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
457
GBP
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
GBP
14%
1:500