SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BluePip
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 comentários
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
6 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
13.80 GBP
Pior negociação:
-54.18 GBP
Lucro bruto:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perda bruta:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.57 GBP (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.16
Atividade de negociação:
5.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.61%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.57
Negociações longas:
2 (22.22%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (77.78%)
Fator de lucro:
0.60
Valor esperado:
-4.73 GBP
Lucro médio:
10.60 GBP
Perda média:
-35.38 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-8.51%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
42.53 GBP
Máximo:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +13.80 GBP
Pior negociação: -54 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.57 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -54.18 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
BluePip
30 USD por mês
-9%
0
0
USD
457
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
14%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.