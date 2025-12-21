- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
6 (66.66%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (33.33%)
Melhor negociação:
13.80 GBP
Pior negociação:
-54.18 GBP
Lucro bruto:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perda bruta:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.57 GBP (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.16
Atividade de negociação:
5.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.61%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.57
Negociações longas:
2 (22.22%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (77.78%)
Fator de lucro:
0.60
Valor esperado:
-4.73 GBP
Lucro médio:
10.60 GBP
Perda média:
-35.38 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-8.51%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
42.53 GBP
Máximo:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|37.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
