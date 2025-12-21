SignauxSections
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
6 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
3 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.80 GBP
Pire transaction:
-54.18 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perte brute:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.57 GBP (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.16
Activité de trading:
5.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.61%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.57
Longs trades:
2 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
7 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
0.60
Rendement attendu:
-4.73 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
10.60 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-35.38 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.53 GBP
Maximal:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.80 GBP
Pire transaction: -54 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.57 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.18 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


Aucun avis
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
