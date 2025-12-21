- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
6 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
3 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.80 GBP
Pire transaction:
-54.18 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perte brute:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30.57 GBP (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.16
Activité de trading:
5.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.61%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.57
Longs trades:
2 (22.22%)
Courts trades:
7 (77.78%)
Facteur de profit:
0.60
Rendement attendu:
-4.73 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
10.60 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-35.38 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.53 GBP
Maximal:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.80 GBP
Pire transaction: -54 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.57 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.18 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|37.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Aucun avis
30 USD par mois
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
457
GBP
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
GBP
14%
1:500