Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
13.80 GBP
Worst Trade:
-54.18 GBP
Profitto lordo:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.57 GBP (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.16
Attività di trading:
5.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.61%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trade:
7 (77.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.60
Profitto previsto:
-4.73 GBP
Profitto medio:
10.60 GBP
Perdita media:
-35.38 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Crescita mensile:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.53 GBP
Massimale:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Per equità:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|37.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
