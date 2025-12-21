SegnaliSezioni
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
13.80 GBP
Worst Trade:
-54.18 GBP
Profitto lordo:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (30.57 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.57 GBP (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.16
Attività di trading:
5.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.61%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trade:
7 (77.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.60
Profitto previsto:
-4.73 GBP
Profitto medio:
10.60 GBP
Perdita media:
-35.38 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-54.18 GBP (1)
Crescita mensile:
-8.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.53 GBP
Massimale:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
Per equità:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.80 GBP
Worst Trade: -54 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +30.57 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -54.18 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
