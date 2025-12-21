- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
6 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
3 (33.33%)
最好交易:
13.80 GBP
最差交易:
-54.18 GBP
毛利:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
毛利亏损:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (30.57 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
30.57 GBP (3)
夏普比率:
-0.16
交易活动:
5.04%
最大入金加载:
10.61%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.57
长期交易:
2 (22.22%)
短期交易:
7 (77.78%)
利润因子:
0.60
预期回报:
-4.73 GBP
平均利润:
10.60 GBP
平均损失:
-35.38 GBP
最大连续失误:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-54.18 GBP (1)
每月增长:
-8.51%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
42.53 GBP
最大值:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
净值:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +13.80 GBP
最差交易: -54 GBP
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +30.57 GBP
最大连续亏损: -54.18 GBP
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
457
GBP
GBP
3
100%
9
66%
5%
0.59
-4.73
GBP
GBP
14%
1:500