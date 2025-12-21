信号部分
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0条评论
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -9%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
6 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
3 (33.33%)
最好交易:
13.80 GBP
最差交易:
-54.18 GBP
毛利:
63.61 GBP (276 835 pips)
毛利亏损:
-106.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (30.57 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
30.57 GBP (3)
夏普比率:
-0.16
交易活动:
5.04%
最大入金加载:
10.61%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.57
长期交易:
2 (22.22%)
短期交易:
7 (77.78%)
利润因子:
0.60
预期回报:
-4.73 GBP
平均利润:
10.60 GBP
平均损失:
-35.38 GBP
最大连续失误:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-54.18 GBP (1)
每月增长:
-8.51%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
42.53 GBP
最大值:
74.49 GBP (14.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
净值:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.80 GBP
最差交易: -54 GBP
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +30.57 GBP
最大连续亏损: -54.18 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


没有评论
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
