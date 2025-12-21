- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
10 (76.92%)
손실 거래:
3 (23.08%)
최고의 거래:
13.80 GBP
최악의 거래:
-54.18 GBP
총 수익:
79.98 GBP (277 087 pips)
총 손실:
-108.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (16.37 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
30.57 GBP (3)
샤프 비율:
-0.07
거래 활동:
8.31%
최대 입금량:
10.61%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
-0.37
롱(주식매수):
4 (30.77%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (69.23%)
수익 요인:
0.74
기대수익:
-2.17 GBP
평균 이익:
8.00 GBP
평균 손실:
-36.05 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-54.18 GBP (1)
월별 성장률:
-5.56%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
43.51 GBP
최대한의:
75.47 GBP (14.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
자본금별:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|USDJPY+
|3
|EURGBP+
|2
|AUDUSD+
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|-2
|USDJPY+
|-52
|EURGBP+
|5
|AUDUSD+
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|USDJPY+
|-195
|EURGBP+
|34
|AUDUSD+
|218
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +13.80 GBP
최악의 거래: -54 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +16.37 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -54.18 GBP
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
472
GBP
GBP
3
100%
13
76%
8%
0.73
-2.17
GBP
GBP
14%
1:500