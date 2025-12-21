시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / BluePip
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
0 리뷰
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -6%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
10 (76.92%)
손실 거래:
3 (23.08%)
최고의 거래:
13.80 GBP
최악의 거래:
-54.18 GBP
총 수익:
79.98 GBP (277 087 pips)
총 손실:
-108.14 GBP (36 921 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (16.37 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
30.57 GBP (3)
샤프 비율:
-0.07
거래 활동:
8.31%
최대 입금량:
10.61%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
-0.37
롱(주식매수):
4 (30.77%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (69.23%)
수익 요인:
0.74
기대수익:
-2.17 GBP
평균 이익:
8.00 GBP
평균 손실:
-36.05 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-54.18 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-54.18 GBP (1)
월별 성장률:
-5.56%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
43.51 GBP
최대한의:
75.47 GBP (14.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.00% (74.49 GBP)
자본금별:
8.99% (45.61 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
EURGBP+ 2
AUDUSD+ 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
EURGBP+ 5
AUDUSD+ 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
EURGBP+ 34
AUDUSD+ 218
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.80 GBP
최악의 거래: -54 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +16.37 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -54.18 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 4
570.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
5370.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
