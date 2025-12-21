SeñalesSecciones
BluePip
Ivan Pitton

BluePip

Ivan Pitton
3 semanas
incremento desde 2025 -15%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
17
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (76.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (23.53%)
Mejor transacción:
13.80 GBP
Peor transacción:
-59.19 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
96.63 GBP (277 718 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-170.41 GBP (37 069 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (33.02 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
33.02 GBP (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.16
Actividad comercial:
11.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.22%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.70
Transacciones Largas:
5 (29.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (70.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.57
Beneficio Esperado:
-4.34 GBP
Beneficio medio:
7.43 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-42.60 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-59.19 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-59.19 GBP (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-14.76%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
73.78 GBP
Máxima:
105.74 GBP (19.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.88% (105.74 GBP)
De fondos:
9.07% (44.05 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6
USDJPY+ 3
AUDUSD+ 3
EURGBP+ 2
GBPUSD+ 2
AUDNZD+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -2
USDJPY+ -52
AUDUSD+ 20
EURGBP+ 5
GBPUSD+ 15
AUDNZD+ -80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 240K
USDJPY+ -195
AUDUSD+ 527
EURGBP+ 34
GBPUSD+ 322
AUDNZD+ -148
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +13.80 GBP
Peor transacción: -59 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +33.02 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -59.19 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 15
104.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
528.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
911.00 × 1
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!


BluePip is a high-precision  MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.

Pairs traded:
  • USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD

Performance note:
  • My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
  • THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.

Recommended account setup:
  • Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 (required)

For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:


No hay comentarios
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 19:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 17:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.21 21:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 21:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 21:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 21:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BluePip
30 USD al mes
-15%
0
0
USD
426
GBP
3
94%
17
76%
11%
0.56
-4.34
GBP
20%
1:500
Copiar

