Total de Trades:
17
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (76.47%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (23.53%)
Mejor transacción:
13.80 GBP
Peor transacción:
-59.19 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
96.63 GBP (277 718 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-170.41 GBP (37 069 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (33.02 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
33.02 GBP (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.16
Actividad comercial:
11.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.22%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.70
Transacciones Largas:
5 (29.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (70.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.57
Beneficio Esperado:
-4.34 GBP
Beneficio medio:
7.43 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-42.60 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-59.19 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-59.19 GBP (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-14.76%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
73.78 GBP
Máxima:
105.74 GBP (19.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.88% (105.74 GBP)
De fondos:
9.07% (44.05 GBP)
Welcome to my first signal, 3 years in the making!
BluePip is a high-precision MT5 signal focused on quality over quantity. I aim to take only the cleanest setups and avoid forcing trades in poor conditions. My approach is rules-based and risk-managed, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and consistency.
Pairs traded:
- USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, EURCAD
Performance note:
- My historical accuracy has been around ~90% in favorable market regimes, but results will vary and losses are always possible. Please use sensible risk settings and only trade with money you can afford to lose.
- THIS SIGNALS PERFORMS BEST WHEN AUTOMATED SYSTEMS AND COPY TRADING IS USED.
Recommended account setup:
- Broker type: Raw / ECN (preferred) or another low spread type account.
- Leverage: 1:500 (required)
For users looking for an automated trading bot, this is what I use, I have not seen a better bot myself and I can highly recommend it.
Check this link to sign up and purchase it:
