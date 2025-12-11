SinyallerBölümler
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
4.78 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.55 USD
Brüt kâr:
9.19 USD (498 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.10 USD (209 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (5.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.50 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.56
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.57
Alış işlemleri:
1 (16.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (83.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.38
Beklenen getiri:
1.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.55 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
14.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.55 USD
Maksimum:
1.55 USD (2.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 289
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.78 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
