SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6
Bénéfice trades:
4 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
2 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.78 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9.19 USD (498 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.10 USD (209 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (5.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.50 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.56
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.57
Longs trades:
1 (16.67%)
Courts trades:
5 (83.33%)
Facteur de profit:
4.38
Rendement attendu:
1.18 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.05 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.55 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.55 USD
Maximal:
1.55 USD (2.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 289
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.78 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
137 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


Aucun avis
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire