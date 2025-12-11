SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 28%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
17
Negociações com lucro:
10 (58.82%)
Negociações com perda:
7 (41.18%)
Melhor negociação:
4.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-2.17 USD
Lucro bruto:
21.95 USD (1 201 pips)
Perda bruta:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (6.30 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
6.30 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.40
Atividade de negociação:
10.27%
Depósito máximo carregado:
23.52%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.76
Negociações longas:
4 (23.53%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (76.47%)
Fator de lucro:
2.76
Valor esperado:
0.82 USD
Lucro médio:
2.20 USD
Perda média:
-1.14 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-2.43 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2.43 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
27.95%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.55 USD
Máximo:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 404
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.90 USD
Pior negociação: -2 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +6.30 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2.43 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
137 mais ...
Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


Sem comentários
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Quantum IA Trader
30 USD por mês
28%
0
0
USD
55
USD
4
100%
17
58%
10%
2.76
0.82
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

