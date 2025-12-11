SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
4 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
2 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
4.78 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.55 USD
Profitto lordo:
9.19 USD (498 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.10 USD (209 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (5.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.50 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.56
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.57
Long Trade:
1 (16.67%)
Short Trade:
5 (83.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.38
Profitto previsto:
1.18 USD
Profitto medio:
2.30 USD
Perdita media:
-1.05 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.55 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
14.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.55 USD
Massimale:
1.55 USD (2.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 289
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.78 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
