シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 28%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
17
利益トレード:
10 (58.82%)
損失トレード:
7 (41.18%)
ベストトレード:
4.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-2.17 USD
総利益:
21.95 USD (1 201 pips)
総損失:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (6.30 USD)
最大連続利益:
6.30 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.40
取引アクティビティ:
10.27%
最大入金額:
23.52%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.76
長いトレード:
4 (23.53%)
短いトレード:
13 (76.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.76
期待されたペイオフ:
0.82 USD
平均利益:
2.20 USD
平均損失:
-1.14 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-2.43 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2.43 USD (2)
月間成長:
27.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.55 USD
最大の:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
エクイティによる:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 404
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -2 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +6.30 USD
最大連続損失: -2.43 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


レビューなし
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Quantum IA Trader
30 USD/月
28%
0
0
USD
55
USD
4
100%
17
58%
10%
2.76
0.82
USD
14%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください