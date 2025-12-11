SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum IA Trader
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 28%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
17
Gewinntrades:
10 (58.82%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (41.18%)
Bester Trade:
4.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2.17 USD
Bruttoprofit:
21.95 USD (1 201 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (6.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.30 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading-Aktivität:
10.27%
Max deposit load:
23.52%
Letzter Trade:
11 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.76
Long-Positionen:
4 (23.53%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (76.47%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-2.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.43 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
27.95%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.55 USD
Maximaler:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
Kapital:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 404
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.30 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Quantum IA Trader
30 USD pro Monat
28%
0
0
USD
55
USD
4
100%
17
58%
10%
2.76
0.82
USD
14%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.