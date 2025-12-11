信号部分
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 26%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
16
盈利交易:
9 (56.25%)
亏损交易:
7 (43.75%)
最好交易:
4.90 USD
最差交易:
-2.17 USD
毛利:
21.15 USD (1 122 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (6.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6.30 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
28.39%
最大入金加载:
23.52%
最近交易:
7 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
5.43
长期交易:
4 (25.00%)
短期交易:
12 (75.00%)
利润因子:
2.66
预期回报:
0.83 USD
平均利润:
2.35 USD
平均损失:
-1.14 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-2.43 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.43 USD (2)
每月增长:
26.07%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.55 USD
最大值:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
净值:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 325
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4.90 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +6.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.43 USD

Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


没有评论
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Quantum IA Trader
每月30 USD
26%
0
0
USD
64
USD
2
100%
16
56%
28%
2.66
0.83
USD
14%
1:500
