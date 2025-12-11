시그널섹션
Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 리뷰
안정성
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 32%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
21
이익 거래:
12 (57.14%)
손실 거래:
9 (42.86%)
최고의 거래:
4.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-2.26 USD
총 수익:
26.41 USD (1 463 pips)
총 손실:
-10.75 USD (1 048 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (6.30 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
6.30 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.37
거래 활동:
10.27%
최대 입금량:
24.82%
최근 거래:
17 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
5.59
롱(주식매수):
7 (33.33%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (66.67%)
수익 요인:
2.46
기대수익:
0.75 USD
평균 이익:
2.20 USD
평균 손실:
-1.19 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-2.80 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2.80 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
31.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.55 USD
최대한의:
2.80 USD (4.28%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.05% (2.80 USD)
자본금별:
14.87% (8.24 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 16
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 415
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4.90 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +6.30 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2.80 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
137 더...
Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Quantum IA Trader
월별 30 USD
32%
0
0
USD
56
USD
4
100%
21
57%
10%
2.45
0.75
USD
15%
1:500
