Bruno Garcia Rocha

Quantum IA Trader

Bruno Garcia Rocha
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
FBS-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
9 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
7 (43.75%)
Best trade:
4.90 USD
Worst trade:
-2.17 USD
Gross Profit:
21.15 USD (1 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.95 USD (797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (6.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.30 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
28.39%
Max deposit load:
23.52%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.43
Long Trades:
4 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.66
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
2.35 USD
Average Loss:
-1.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.55 USD
Maximal:
2.43 USD (3.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.88% (2.43 USD)
By Equity:
14.46% (8.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 325
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.90 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
137 more...
Quantum IA Trader is an advanced trading signal that combines extensive backtest optimizations with dynamic real-time filters, always seeking the best balance between risk, return, and capital protection. Operating with 1:500 leverage, the signal is designed to take advantage of meaningful market moves with efficient margin usage, while maintaining a structured risk management approach even in periods of high volatility.

With a recommended minimum deposit of 100 dollars, Quantum IA Trader is accessible to traders who want to start with smaller accounts without giving up a professional, systematic logic. The strategy prioritizes trades with statistically favorable entry points, disciplined use of stop loss and take profit, and strict control of exposure per position. The goal is to deliver a consistent flow of trades, reducing the trader’s emotional influence and allowing quantitative intelligence to drive decisions through different market phases.


No reviews
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
